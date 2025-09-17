× Expand IMAX, Trafalgar Releasing Experience the dulcet tones of David Gilmour in IMAX with this live set from the Circus Maximus, Rome!

September 17 – September 18

The forthcoming film of David Gilmour's 2024 return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus as part of the Luck and Strange tour, his first in nearly a decade, was directed by long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder. The sublime spectacle, filmed against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome, blends solo tracks from David’s most recent album Luck and Strange including a stirring rendition of Between Two Points with Romany Gilmour as well as classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Sorrow, High Hopes, Breathe, Time, Wish You Were Here, and Comfortably Numb.

The Luck and Strange tour spanned twenty-three dates in five cities and was instantly sold out. With no new shows on the horizon, David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome is the best and only way to experience the master of his art on stage.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.