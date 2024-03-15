David Leisner, Classical Guitar

× Expand St. Paul's Artist Series David Leisner

St. Paul’s Artist Series presents classical guitarist/composer, DAVID LEISNER performing works by J.S. Bach, John Duarte, David Leisner, Franz Schubert, Richard Winslow and Johann Kaspar Mertz. The concert takes place on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (305 W. Seventh at Pine Street) in Chattanooga. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website and will also be sold at the door on the night of the concert. For more information and tickets, go to : https://www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts.

A versatile musician with a multi-faceted career as a captivating performing artist, a distinguished composer, and a master teacher, David Leisner has been hailed “as one of the finest guitarists of all time” (American Record Guide). Other accolades include: “A totally unselfconscious virtuoso who gently and undemonstratively led the listener into thrilling and deep emotional spaces.” (The New York Times); “To his brilliant technique, his solid sense of rhythm, his fertile musical imagination, David Leisner added the pleasure of a program that was as exceptional as his playing.” (The Boston Globe); and “He was never just a guitarist but a lively, inquiring, original musical personality that had found its voice in the guitar; and there was some very fancy guitar playing on display, too.” (The Los Angeles Times).

Paul Thomas, Director of Music at St. Paul’s notes, “We are delighted to bring internationally renowned classical guitarist David Leisner back to the St. Paul’s Artist Series. Our music-loving audience was captivated by his outstanding musicianship and should be once again with this exciting and varied program centered around the theme of folk music. We hope that these concerts provide an opportunity to leave the distractions of daily life, experience the beauty of music, and come away feeling renewed.”