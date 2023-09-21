David McLain to Speak at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed David McLain

Southern Adventist University welcomes National Geographic photographer, filmmaker, and best-selling author David McLain, who will present The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity on Thursday, September 21, at 7:30 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus.

Working alongside author Dan Buettner for 15 years to study the habits and rituals of centenarians in five geographic locations, this Sony Artisan of Imagery shares how adopting similar practices can add up to a decade of quality years to others’ lives. The project has produced several books, including a New York Times best-selling cookbook Blue Zones Kitchen, and stories for National Geographic, Smithsonian, and others. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 per person. For more information, call 423.236.2814.