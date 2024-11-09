× Expand John Dooley Dawson Hollow with Common Man at Songbirds on 11/9

Dawson Hollow is an American Indie-Folk-Rock band formed in 2016 by 5 siblings who have been touring, writing and making music together since 2001. Dawson Hollow’s unique brand of entertainment fuses the cinematic colors of pop, nostalgic string elements of Americana and iconic 5-part blood harmonies. Based out of the Ozark Mountains of Missouri, Dawson Hollow’s high energy performances offer supporting lyrics that carry a hopeful undertone. Now adding their voice to “The Chosen's” 2021 Christmas special, Dawson Hollow has performed over 3,000 shows collectively and have amassed millions of streams on Spotify. Currently, the band is working on a LP 3. First 3 singles from the third album are OUT NOW! “Boomerang” “Buy You Flowers” & “Waiting for the Sunlight”; all with accompanying music videos.

Common Man (Huntsville, AL) is the explosive indie-pop duo that defies expectations and captures hearts. Compton & Meredith, the husband and wife behind the magic, craft entrancing stories and harmonies that resonate deeply. Their performances, whether with a full band or in an intimate duo setting, have graced stages across the the south-east U.S., leaving an indelible mark on audiences."

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Mixed Seated/Standing Show

GA Advanced: $18 / GA Day of Show: $20