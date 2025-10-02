Day to Night 5-Day Painting Workshop ONLINE

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Please join us for an exciting new Zoom workshop about light- Mia will guide participants to paint images that depict daytime light on the first two days. The second half of the workshop will be dedicated to using the same images and turning them into moon-lit nocturnes. Access to an image library will be provided by Mia before the class, and participants will be responsible for printing images or having access to painting from a monitor. Reference images will mostly focus on landscapes and animals.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Day to Night 5-Day Painting Workshop ONLINE - 2026-06-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Day to Night 5-Day Painting Workshop ONLINE - 2026-06-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Day to Night 5-Day Painting Workshop ONLINE - 2026-06-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Day to Night 5-Day Painting Workshop ONLINE - 2026-06-22 10:00:00 ical