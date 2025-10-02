Day to Night | 5-Day Painting Workshop

× Expand Mia Bergeron Day to Night

Please join us for an exciting new workshop about light- Mia will guide participants to paint images that depict daytime light on the first two days. The second half of the workshop will be dedicated to using the same images and turning them into moon-lit nocturnes. References will be provided by Mia for the class, and will mostly focus on landscapes and animals. The workshop will especially focus on controlling values and colors, color temperature, analyzing lighting effects, and working with layers. We will be doing underpainting in black and white acrylics, then building up to oils as a final layer. Previous experience in oils is recommended. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Lunch is on your own.