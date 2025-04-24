× Expand John Dooley Dead Boys with Blacklist Union at Songbirds on 4/24/25

Formed in Cleveland in 1976, the Dead Boys were one of the first American acts to combine the proto-punk fervor of bands like the Stooges and the New York Dolls with a new level of intense energy. The 1977 debut LP, Young, Loud and Snotty was a landmark album in the birth of hardcore punk and produced one of the first great punk anthems, "Sonic Reducer."

After one more album, the band split in 1979. They reunited for a few gigs in the 1980s, but following the death of lead vocalist Stiv Bators in 1990, the band members went their separate ways except for two brief reunions in 2004 and 2005.

The return of the Dead Boys began with guitarist Cheetah Chrome.

"I've had my solo band for the last ten years, and Dead Boys songs have always been included in my shows and over time the right mix of people came together to pull off and at times enhance the Dead Boys sound. A solid band that can interpret and deliver the performance and sound needed to maintain the authenticity of the Dead Boys. I've been singing the Dead Boys songs myself for 20 years because I couldn't find another singer I trusted enough to hand it to," Chrome says. "The first gig with Jake, it was like, 'You got it, man!' I think Stiv would be very proud of our choice."

With a current line-up consisting of Jake Hout on lead vox, Cheetah Chrome on guitars/vox, Lez Warner on bass, Monk Burris on guitar, and Alec Ortiz on drums, the band has been receiving stellar reviews of their live performances.

With support from Blacklist Union!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

GA Advanced: $20