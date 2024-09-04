Deathslinger Comic Creator Signing at Epikos CCG

to

Epikos: Comics, Cards, & Games 5864 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA-BASED COMIC CREATORS SLATED FOR SIGNING EVENT TO CELEBRATE LAUNCH OF ‘DEATHSLINGER’ FROM PUBLISHER COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

To celebrate the nationwide release of their new graphic novel, DEATHSLINGER, local creators Shane Berryhill and Keith Finch will be participating in a creator signings at EPIKOS CCG (5864 Brainerd Rd) on September 4 from 12-2 PM.

Info

Epikos: Comics, Cards, & Games 5864 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Deathslinger Comic Creator Signing at Epikos CCG - 2024-09-04 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Deathslinger Comic Creator Signing at Epikos CCG - 2024-09-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Deathslinger Comic Creator Signing at Epikos CCG - 2024-09-04 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Deathslinger Comic Creator Signing at Epikos CCG - 2024-09-04 12:00:00 ical