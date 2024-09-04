Deathslinger Comic Creator Signing at Epikos CCG
to
Epikos: Comics, Cards, & Games 5864 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
×
Epikos CCG
Deathslinger Graphic Novel image
CHATTANOOGA-BASED COMIC CREATORS SLATED FOR SIGNING EVENT TO CELEBRATE LAUNCH OF ‘DEATHSLINGER’ FROM PUBLISHER COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS
To celebrate the nationwide release of their new graphic novel, DEATHSLINGER, local creators Shane Berryhill and Keith Finch will be participating in a creator signings at EPIKOS CCG (5864 Brainerd Rd) on September 4 from 12-2 PM.
Info
Epikos: Comics, Cards, & Games 5864 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions