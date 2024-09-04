Deathslinger Comic Creator Signing at Epikos CCG

× Expand Epikos CCG Deathslinger Graphic Novel image

CHATTANOOGA-BASED COMIC CREATORS SLATED FOR SIGNING EVENT TO CELEBRATE LAUNCH OF ‘DEATHSLINGER’ FROM PUBLISHER COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

To celebrate the nationwide release of their new graphic novel, DEATHSLINGER, local creators Shane Berryhill and Keith Finch will be participating in a creator signings at EPIKOS CCG (5864 Brainerd Rd) on September 4 from 12-2 PM.