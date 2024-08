Deathslinger Comic Creator Signing at Infinity Flux

× Expand Infinity Flux Deathslinger Graphic Novel Cover

CHATTANOOGA-BASED COMIC CREATORS SLATED FOR SIGNING EVENT TO CELEBRATE LAUNCH OF ‘DEATHSLINGER’ FROM PUBLISHER COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

To celebrate the nationwide release of their new graphic novel, DEATHSLINGER, local creators Shane Berryhill and Keith Finch will be participating in a creator signings at INFINITY FLUX (3643 Hixson Pike) on September 7 from 11 AM-1 PM.