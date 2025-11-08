× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Rock out with a full band of guitars, drums, and more, backed by Chatt Symphony at DECADES: Back to the '80s!

Grab your headbands, leg warmers, and neon - it’s Back to the ‘80s! Back to the 80’s is a power packed evening of the decade’s #1 hit songs, including The Power of Love, Time After Time, Material Girl, Another One Bites The Dust, Footloose, Addicted to Love and many others. Featuring the music of such 80’s iconic stars as Madonna, Debbie Gibson, Huey Lewis & The News, Phil Collins, Queen, Joe Cocker, and others, Back to the 80’s contains all new arrangements by Grammy-winner Jeff Tyzik and features three incredible vocalists.

What to expect:

-Three vocalists belting your favorite '80s tunes.

-Rock out with a full band of guitars, drums, and more, backed by Chatt Symphony.

Don’t forget to add on tickets to the exclusive ‘80s After Party at Broads Lounge for just $25!

Mix and mingle with Music Director Ilya Ram and CSO Musicians in this '80s-themed after party at Broads Lounge. After Party fee includes entrance to the party featuring small bites and a cash bar with exclusive '80s-themed cocktails.