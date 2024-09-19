× Expand A Step Ahead Chattanooga Eventbrite Header-Silent Disco (640 x 360 px) - 1 Decades Silent Disco

Join us for a memorable journey through the decades at our Decades Silent Disco, celebrating ten years of progress in birth control access and education in our region.

Experience the music and vibes that defined the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s while reflecting on our collective achievements and supporting our continued work.

Let's come together to dance, reminisce, and continue advocating for a future where birth control is universally accessible. Decades attire welcome!

A Step Ahead Chattanooga's mission is to remove barriers to contraception through education, outreach, and access to free birth control

THIS IS AN 18+ EVENT!

Presenting Sponsor:

Hamico