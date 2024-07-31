Deepen Your Self-Care Using Tarot

× Expand Photo by Viva Luna Studios on Unsplash selfcare

Join tarot reader Antionette in this interactive class to learn simple ways to integrate tarot into your care routine while connecting to yourself and others.

This class also includes a reflective journaling exercise, a collective tarot reading, and time for questions and discussions. Please bring a journal or notebook, and, if you’d like, a tarot deck for individual card pulls.

At the end of class, you will leave feeling grounded with a new tool to help deepen your self-care practice.

About the teacher:

Antionette Rollins is a tarot reader, writer, and content strategist dedicated to emotional healing and radical care. With over a decade of experience in communications and five years of offering healing-centered readings, Antionette blends creativity and spirituality to explore shadows, feelings, and our connections to the world around us.