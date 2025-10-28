Depeche Mode: M in IMAX!

× Expand Trafalgar Releasing, IMAX Depeche Mode arrives in IMAX October 28th on the largest screen in town. Hear the iconic synth sounds of one of music's most iconic bands in IMAX!

October 28 - October 29

DEPECHE MODE: M celebrates the band's global influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition — a sacred meeting point where pain, memory, joy, and dance dissolve into one another, blurring into something profoundly and beautifully human.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details and questions.