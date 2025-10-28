Depeche Mode: M in IMAX!

to

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

October 28 - October 29

DEPECHE MODE: M celebrates the band's global influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition — a sacred meeting point where pain, memory, joy, and dance dissolve into one another, blurring into something profoundly and beautifully human.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details and questions.

Info

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Film
8002620695
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Depeche Mode: M in IMAX! - 2025-10-28 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Depeche Mode: M in IMAX! - 2025-10-28 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Depeche Mode: M in IMAX! - 2025-10-28 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Depeche Mode: M in IMAX! - 2025-10-28 18:15:00 ical