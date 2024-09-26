× Expand Graphic and image credit of Regina Gee Depression as Disconnection

What stories have you been told about depression?

These are the stories I want you to know:

🦋 Not all depressions are disorders. They’re an invitation to look deeper.

🦋 There’s so much you can do to heal this pain. (Medication and psychotherapy are NOT the only options.)

🦋 You likely feel this way because somewhere you are disconnected from your body, your place, your people, from source, or from hope.

🦋 Healing depression is not one size fits all. And that’s a good thing.

Wellspring Coaching helps heal depression holistically. Come spend one hour learning more about this perspective and learning exactly what you could focus on to start healing your pain.

Topics/Themes Covered: Disconnection, Depression, Medicalization, Physical Health, Spiritual Health, Emotional Health, & Wholeness

“What I try to do is to talk in a way that leaves open the possibility that there is a rich and complex world.” Tanya Luhrman

🦋 What to Expect:

Details: $5 to Attend // One Hour Long

There will be segments with participation & discussion as well as presentation sections. Set up in a quiet & comfortable area and bring something to write with & on. Also some water to drink 🙂

ABOUT YOUR FACILITATOR:

Regina Gee is the owner of Wellspring Coaching and all about relieving

depression with integrative care. Regina works with depression as disconnection

and helps people find reconnection to their body, their people, their place, to

source, and to hope. Her approach is particularly helpful for those who haven’t

gotten results with the traditional medical approach and for people for whom

“depression” doesn’t fit right. Regina offers 1:1 Virtual Wellness Coaching,

Workshops, and Group Programs

Regina has a background in Neuroscience, Anthropology, and Integrative

Medicine with particular interests in spirituality. When she’s not mapping and

coaching, she’s probably reading, crafting, or swimming in a creek.