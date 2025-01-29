Design Your 2025 Vision: New Moon Circle

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Come join us for a cozy evening of setting intentions and manifesting your dreams!

Wednesday January 29th at 7:36am the New Moon enters into the sign of Aquarius.

Aquarius is the astrological sign that reminds us of the scaredness of collaboration & community. Ingenuity is our finest ally when it comes to designing our best life and living our philosophy of who we are.

This auspicious day has a few more surprises such as:

The Lunar Imbolc, a day that signifies moving towards the light of the Spring Equinox. The themes are darkness, seeds of our future plans germinating.

The Sun and Moon, both in Aquarius are in conjunction with each other.

Jupiter, the planet of expansion & opportunities trines with the Moon.

In designing our 2025 vision, we are going utilize the insight of astrology and partner it with coaching principles to create our blueprint for the new year.

Our New Moon Class practices include:

A Life Review: 2024 Review and 2025 Vision Plan

Setting Intentions ~ Life Force Energy Flows where Intention goes

Heart Centered Sharing ~ Share your Story Sister as we hold space

Co-Create your Vision ~ Group Practices to Create your Desires

Guided Meditation ~ going within to hear the Voice of our Wisdom

Creating a space for Community and a New Moon Celebration!

Please bring a journal or notebook and some index cards.

About the teacher:

Marlee Elaine is a Personal Development Coach and creator of Creative Clarity Coaching & Wild Heart Wisdom for Women. She leads workshops guiding her students to Align with Who they are born to be based on 3 key principles: 1) Create an Intuitive connection to your Clarity, 2) Practice developing your Emotional Intelligence Energy and 3 ) Invest in an Inner journey of your Self-Love & Self Worth

In her purposeful life she is a skilled Mindset & Energy Coach, New Moon and Full Moon Workshop Facilitator, a Certified Clarity Catalyst Trainer, a Certified Creative Insight Journey Coach for Teens, Meditation Teacher and Author of “Celebrate Magnificent You”, a children’s book inspiring Self-Love & Self-Worth.

She lives her life’s creative passions in Cleveland, TN growing organic gardens, practicing yoga, reading books that inspire her curious mind, crafting organic meals from scratch and being in awe of the creative energy of nature.