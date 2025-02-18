Design Your Own Snowflake Tulle Embroidery

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Embroider a seasonal motif in this choose-your-own-adventure-style class.

Begin by designing your own snowflake (students can also choose to use the example design) and then learn about embroidering on tulle fabric. Students will stitch their snowflakes during class and will be instructed on finishing techniques. Completed snowflakes can be used as seasonal wall decor or a charming handmade gift.

About the teacher:

Courtney Cox is an award-winning and internationally exhibiting fiber artist specializing in hand embroidery. Her needlework has been published, awarded, exhibited, and featured across four continents. Also an avid knitter, she designs and writes knitting patterns. Cox is the founder of Scenic Stitches, a fiber arts events company based in Chattanooga.