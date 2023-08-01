ProjectDance and The Pop-Up-Project present Designing Dance Classes for Elementary Students

Build, enhance and refine your teaching skills and repertory

Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2

at Barger Academy of Fine Arts

9 a.m.–2 p.m. each day

Thanks to our generous sponsors, there is no cost to attend.

Facilitators: Ann Law, Louie Marin-Howard, Felicion McMillon, Karen Wilson

Join your fellow dance educators as we kick off a new school year. This professional development opportunity is open to all dance teachers in the community who desire to enhance their teaching skills for elementary age students. Open to dance educators who teach in public or private schools, studios, and recreation centers. Participants will also have the opportunity to collaborate with other attendees, share favorite classroom activities and successes, ask questions and get answers concerning challenges, and most importantly — recharge your teacher soul!

Content will include:

Dance Curriculum Design appropriate for grades K–6+ (Note: content and materials are adaptable for both middle school and high school dance classes.)

How to adapt one lesson plan for multiple grade levels

How to incorporate TN State Dance Standards into your classes

Classroom management strategies

Using a shared dance language

Inventive ways to adapt the Brain Dance

How to get your students collaborating and creating at any grade level

Deadline to register is Thursday, July 27. Limited to 15 participants.

For maximum benefit, participants should plan to attend each session over the two days.

ProjectDance is looking for additional teaching artists to work in area elementary schools beginning in the fall. Join us at this workshop to be considered for a ProjectDance teaching artist position.

For additional information or questions, contact Karen Wilson at projectdancetn@gmail.com.

Register here