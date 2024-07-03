Despicable Me 4 in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, Universal Pictures
Gru faces a new nemesis in Despicable Me 4, coming to IMAX July 3rd! Get your tickets today!
Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.
Showtimes (Eastern Time):
July 3 - 4 at 5:00 PM
July 5 - 6 at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM
July 7 at 3:45 PM and 6:00 PM
July 8 - 11 at 6:00 PM
July 12 - 13 at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM
July 14 at 3:45 PM and 6:00 PM
July 15 - 16 at 6:00 PM
July 17 - 5:00 PM
July 18 - 6:00 PM