Destination Alaska: A Guide to the Last Frontier

× Expand by Rod Long on Unsplash via The Chattery

There are so many ways to see and experience the last frontier. Come and hear how we explored Alaska during the years we lived there. This class will cover well known points of interest such as Seward, Valdez, Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Denali then veer off into the Brooks range and North Slope, Wrangell- St Elias, and Homer. We will even spend a little time on the RV journey through Canada along the Alaska Highway. By the end of the class you will have a solid understanding of all that Alaska is and the different ways to see it.

About the teacher:

Todd Tribby is a retired soldier who has lived abroad and traveled extensively. He and his wife, Toxey, have three adult children. He served for a total of 23 years, first in the Navy and then the Army, before retiring from service. After the Army Todd and Toxey moved to Chattanooga in 2021. He and his family lived in Europe from 2006-2010 and travel as much of Europe as they could before being re assigned state side. His family also had the chance to live in Alaska from 2013-2016. They have also done several cross continent RV trips. There are lots of great stories here!

Currently Todd is employed as a JROTC Instructor at East Hamilton High School. 18 months ago he started TnT Travel to fulfill his love of sharing his experiences with those who wish to see the world.