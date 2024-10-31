Diamond Dogs: A Tribute to David Bowie
to
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Skip the boos and go for the booze this Halloween and join us for Diamond Dogs. A live and loving tribute to one of the greatest rock stars of all time by a group of all-star musicians who are coming together to cover many of Bowie's biggest hits, from "Space Oddity" to "Let's Dance," along with an ample portion of deep cuts.
Get spooky with us this Halloween!
Info
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music