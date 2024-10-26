Die Meistersinger Reunion Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Die Meistersinger 2019

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a reunion concert by Die Meistersinger Men’s Chorus on Saturday, October 26, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. This year marks the sixth campus reunion and 50 years since the Die Meistersinger Men’s Chorus was formed. This free event also will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.