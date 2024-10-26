Die Meistersinger Reunion Concert at Southern Adventist University

to

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a reunion concert by Die Meistersinger Men’s Chorus on Saturday, October 26, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. This year marks the sixth campus reunion and 50 years since the Die Meistersinger Men’s Chorus was formed. This free event also will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-236-2880
to
Google Calendar - Die Meistersinger Reunion Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2024-10-26 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Die Meistersinger Reunion Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2024-10-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Die Meistersinger Reunion Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2024-10-26 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Die Meistersinger Reunion Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2024-10-26 16:00:00 ical