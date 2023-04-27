Dimension” Fusing Vision Art and Performance

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

This latest Vision+ Verse program is inspired by the bold artistic

collaboration found in Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom.

The dance photography of Christopher Shaw will come to life with

performances by Damien Chaney, Crystal Newson, Ashley Tisdale, Tarrisha

Hicks and Ryan Roberts accompanied by spoken word by Erika Roberts.

Free and open to all.

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville

Museum of Art. Support for this exhibition is generously provided by Elder’s Ace

Hardware.

to
