Dinner of Champions is an inspiring evening dedicated to honoring individuals and organizations profoundly impacting their communities. Community champions will be celebrated for their dedication to improving the lives of youth and families in the Chattanooga area. All proceeds from the event will help support the Bethlehem Center in its mission of building lasting relationships with Chattanooga's youth and families by encouraging spiritual growth, education, and leadership development.