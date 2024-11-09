Dinner of Champions
Marriott (Downtown Chattanooga) 2 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The Bethlehem Center
Save the Date for Dinner of Champions 2024
The Dinner of Champions celebrates community champions who are making a difference in their community. All proceeds from this event support The Bethlehem Center’s mission and programs while making lasting relationships with youth and families in the Chattanooga area.
