Dinner of Champions

Marriott (Downtown Chattanooga) 2 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Dinner of Champions celebrates community champions who are making a difference in their community. All proceeds from this event support The Bethlehem Center’s mission and programs while making lasting relationships with youth and families in the Chattanooga area.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
