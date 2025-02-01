The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show

× Expand Chattanooga, TN The Dinner Detective America's largest interactive comedy mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Chattanooga, TN!

America’s largest interactive comedy murder dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes our signature award-winning mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.

Happens on the following Dates:

Feb 1, 2025, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EST

Feb 14, 2025, 7:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: EST

Feb 15, 2025, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EST