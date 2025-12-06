The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Chattanooga, TN

DoubleTree Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2232 Center Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

North America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Chattanooga, TN! Solve a hilarious true crime murder mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes our signature award-winning mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.

Dec 6, 2025, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Dec 20, 2025, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Comedy, Food & Drink
8664960535
