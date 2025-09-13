The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Chattanooga, TN

× Expand Chattanooga, TN The Dinner Detective True Crime Dinner Show Chattanooga, TN The Dinner Detective True Crime Dinner Show

North America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Chattanooga, TN! Solve a hilarious true crime murder mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes our signature award-winning mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.

Happens on the following Dates:

Sep 13, 2025, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EDT

Sep 20, 2025, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EDT