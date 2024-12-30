Discovery Day at Ruby Falls

× Expand Ruby Falls Ruby Falls Celebrates 96 Years of Discovery!

Celebrate the 96th anniversary of the discovery of Ruby Falls! 96 guests will experience Ruby Falls for the original price of $2 on select tours. Take home a complimentary keepsake postcard while supplies last and discover lesser-known facts and legends about the cavern to commemorate Leo Lambert’s incredible journey leading to the discovery of Ruby Falls.

Tickets for the $2 Discovery Day tours are limited to the first 96 tickets sold for select morning tours, and go on sale December 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM.