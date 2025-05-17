Discovery Days

Project Chimps 2031 Lowery Rd, Morganton, Georgia 30560

During Discovery Days, families will have the opportunity to see and learn about the former research chimpanzees living right here in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Come early and stay after your tour to visit the Discovery Zone booths and explore our new hiking trails! Food vendors will be onsite, and you are welcome to bring your own picnic to enjoy by our scenic koi pond.

