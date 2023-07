× Expand Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Movie Poster

FREE Movies in a Park in July!

Join us for free swimming starting at 8pm with the latest Super Mario Bros movie IN THE POOL at dusk! For the entire family! Swimming will be free and include floats, but capacity at 100 due to lifeguard shortage. Meaning, there might be a wait at times. Games, music and fun outside the pool till the movies start.