DIY Skincare Essentials Series: Face Oil

Join us for a hands-on journey into natural skincare!

In this class, you'll learn how to craft your own Face Oil using natural, vegan ingredients—perfect for nourishing your skin without harsh chemicals. Plus, you'll gain essential knowledge on how to use essential oils in your skincare routine safely.

This class is part of a three-part series on DIY Skincare. The ticket available on this page is for the March 23 class on Face Oil ONLY. You can sign up for the classes individually or for the entire series. Tickets are available here. Sign up for the entire series for a $15 discount.

Class dates:

March 23: Face Oil

March 30: Body Scrub

April 6: Body Oil

All classes are from 2pm to 4pm at The Chattery (231 Broad Street).

Space is limited. All supplies included.

About the teacher:

Rehana Khan Patel, Natural Skincare Formulator and owner of by RKP for over 3 years, moved from Europe to the USA years ago. After trying out new and different skincare products, which made her psoriasis and sensitive skin more irritated, red, flaky, and damaged she discovered more than 1600 ingredients which are banned in EU & Canada are "allowed" in the US. She decided to make them herself!