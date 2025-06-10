Doc Film: Our Homeless

× Expand MJ Anderson CWG monthly meeting

The CWG monthly program on June 10, will feature Mark Anderson’s latest project: Chattown Chatta: Our Homeless. Mark recorded interviews with homeless people selected randomly from the streets of Chattanooga and compiled them into a book and a documentary film. We will watch the film then discuss the project from a writer’s perspective. You may find yourself inspired to create a similar project! Preview the project at www.chattownpress.net

Mark will also introduce his latest publication, Rescuing Jesus from American Christianity.

Mark has been a member of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild since 2016 and is currently the Vice President.

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open the door.