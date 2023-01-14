× Expand Creative Discovery Museum Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit will feature at Creative Discovery Museum from January 14 to May 7.

Experience the first-ever museum exhibit based on Disney Junior’s Peabody Award-winning television series “Doc McStuffins” as it opens at Creative Discovery Museum. Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit debuts January 14, 2023 and will run through May 7.

The highly interactive English and Spanish bilingual experience will transport kids and families from Doc’s backyard clinic to the McStuffins Toy Hospital. There, families are invited to help Doc perform check-ups and diagnose toy patients while learning about healthy habits, compassion, and nurturing care.

Disney Junior’s Peabody Award-winning “Doc McStuffins” is an imaginative animated series about a 6-year-old girl who communicates with and heals stuffed animals and broken toys out of her backyard playhouse clinic and in the magical McStuffins Toy Hospital. Created and executive-produced by Humanitas Prize and Emmy Award-winning Chris Nee, the series has been lauded globally for its modeling of good health practices and imparting to young viewers the importance of taking care of oneself and others.

This exhibit was produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and Disney Junior. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary family learning experiences across the arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families. Disney character live appearances are not part of the exhibit.

Creative Discovery Museum is excited to bring traveling exhibits back to the Museum in our new Temporary Exhibit gallery! To learn more about the exciting things happening at CDM, visit cdmfun.org and follow us on social media @cdmfun.