Dock Party — A Songbirds Fundraiser

to

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $7

Dock Party, emerging from a basement jam session, has evolved into a dynamic 4-piece band based in Chattanooga, TN. Founded by Henry Clark (Drums) and Stuart Brown (Guitar), the lineup expanded shortly after with the addition of Sid Cheemakoti (Guitar) and, most recently, Colin Sanders (Bass). Drawing inspiration from artists like The Backseat Lovers and Dayglow, Dock Party spent months covering their favorite songs before releasing their debut single, "Be More," on January 3rd. This upbeat and optimistic track marks just the beginning of what promises to be a strong year for the band. Stay up to date with Dock Party on Instagram. @dockpartyband

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
to
