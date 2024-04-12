Dock Party — A Songbirds Fundraiser

× Expand John Dooley Dock Party at Songbirds on 4/12

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $7

Dock Party, emerging from a basement jam session, has evolved into a dynamic 4-piece band based in Chattanooga, TN. Founded by Henry Clark (Drums) and Stuart Brown (Guitar), the lineup expanded shortly after with the addition of Sid Cheemakoti (Guitar) and, most recently, Colin Sanders (Bass). Drawing inspiration from artists like The Backseat Lovers and Dayglow, Dock Party spent months covering their favorite songs before releasing their debut single, "Be More," on January 3rd. This upbeat and optimistic track marks just the beginning of what promises to be a strong year for the band. Stay up to date with Dock Party on Instagram. @dockpartyband