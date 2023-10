× Expand All Trades Creative Dog Costume Constest

On Friday October 13 from 6-8 we're having our Annual Dog Costume Contest and HES fundraiser/adoption event. Prizes for best dog costumes.

HES will be on site with adoptable dogs and puppies. They will be accepting donations and will have info on fostering. Visit heschatt.org to checkout their wish list.

A portion of our sales will benefit HES, so you drink and we donate!