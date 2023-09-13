Dogs at the Diamond | Lookouts vs. Barons

AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Birmingham Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Take your dog out to a ball game and enjoy a game with man's best friend! Pooch Passes cost just $5. Water and sanitation areas are provided. Sponsored by Veterinary Care and Specialty Group. Fans will have the opportunity to receive a digital coupon for a FREE item from Chick-fil-a on Chick-fil-a Giveaway Wednesday!

Info

Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Sports
423-267-2208
