Dolly Day at Clumpies: Storybook readings

× Expand Clumpies Ice Cream Co. Dolly Days - 3 Dolly Days at Clumpies

Celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with ice cream and story time at Clumpies! On January 19, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., the Northshore and Southside scoop shops are hosting children’s storybook readings, with each session featuring two stories with books selected by Signal Centers, the local community partner for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Hamilton County.

The birthday festivities include coloring pages, bookmarks, stickers and a limited-edition flavor, Cup of Ambition. This hand-churned, in-house pasteurized ice cream is infused with locally sourced Velo Coffee mixed with a Velo Coffee ganache swirl and chunks of mocha brownies also baked in house. Perfect for a "Dolly Day” or a sweet reward for working 9 to 5.

Clumpies is excited to be partnering with Signal Centers for the first time this year to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and are proud to be using another Tennessee brand, Velo Coffee, for our specialty flavor. Collaborations like this strengthen our community here in Chattanooga, Tennessee and beyond.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library inspires a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five, through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners. Any Child enrolled will receive one high quality, age-appropriate book each month addressed directly to them at no cost to the family.

Signal Centers, a Chattanooga-based non-profit focused on early childhood education, assistive technology, and family development helping individuals of all ages with disabilities aim for a life of independence, has partnered with the Imagination Library to ensure the program's sustained availability to children throughout Hamilton County, Tennessee since 2021.