× Expand cdm dolly parton cdm

Celebrate the magic of Dolly Parton and her love for reading at Dolly Days! Part of Chattanooga's week-long Dolly Days festivities with partners Signal Centers and Chattanooga Public Library, this event highlights Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and inspires families to enjoy books together.

As Dolly herself said, “The seeds of these dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.” Join us in supporting this incredible program, which has already registered over 3.1 million children worldwide to receive free books and inspire their dreams.

Event Highlights:

- Storytimes at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. featuring Imagination Library books.

- A Dance Party at 1:45 p.m. with Dolly's best tunes.

- A cowboy boot collage craft and photo op with a Dolly herself! (well, a cardboard cutout)

- A Dolly-inspired kitchen lesson at 2:00 p.m. with chocolate chip pancakes.

You’ll also have the chance to learn more about the Imagination Library and sign up eligible children (ages 5 and under) for free books!

Free with General Admission.