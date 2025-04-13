× Expand Bodies Race Company Donot Stop Half Marathon - Chattanooga

Question: Is it supposed to be DO NOT STOP, or DONUT STOP? Answer: YES!

Like Running or Walking? Love Donuts? This race is for you! Join us for the annual DoNot Stop Half Marathon, 5k/10k! A donut-themed event that is perfect for the whole family.

The fun includes -

Great Swag - designer shirt & custom medal

Chip-timing with live results and awards

Free photos

Delicious donut waiting at the finish line

Plenty of fun!

Grab your friends and family, you are not going to want to miss this one!

Can't make the race? No problem! We offer a virtual race option where you can run anywhere, at any time, and still earn the fun swag!

*Youth-based pricing for the 5k/10k, 12 & Under are only $15

Half - Marathon registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

10k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

5k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

1 Mile registration includes a designer shirt and an awesome finisher medal!

The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for our kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for our kids' dash event! (If your child wants to run the kid's dash, and doesn't want the SWAG, they are welcome to run with us on race day for free!)

*Register by Thursday at midnight the week BEFORE the race to be guaranteed a shirt