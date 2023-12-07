Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $25

Is it time for Christmas music yet? Get in the holiday spirit with Doyle Dykes, legendary American guitarist, as he performs Christmas songs and shares stories in an intimate performance at Songbirds.

In the spirit of the giving season, this show will be a fundraiser to help further our mission. All profit on our end will be directed to our Guitars for Kids program which provides THOUSANDS of free guitars, in-depth music therapy, and over 100,000 hours of free music education to kids across the south each year. Go to www.songbirdsfoundation.org to find out more about our work!

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert - 2023-12-07 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert - 2023-12-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert - 2023-12-07 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert - 2023-12-07 08:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

October 10, 2023

Wednesday

October 11, 2023

Thursday

October 12, 2023

Friday

October 13, 2023

Saturday

October 14, 2023

Sunday

October 15, 2023

Monday

October 16, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours