Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Is it time for Christmas music yet? Get in the holiday spirit with Doyle Dykes, legendary American guitarist, as he performs Christmas songs and shares stories in an intimate performance at Songbirds.

In the spirit of the giving season, this show will be a fundraiser to help further our mission. All profit on our end will be directed to our Guitars for Kids program which provides THOUSANDS of free guitars, in-depth music therapy, and over 100,000 hours of free music education to kids across the south each year. Go to www.songbirdsfoundation.org to find out more about our work!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

