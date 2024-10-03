Dr. Arthur Laffer presents: “Taxes Have Consequences: An Income Tax History of the U.S.”
University of Tennessee Chattanooga 615 McCallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Dr. Arthur Laffer
Join us for an exploration of U.S. tax policy with Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, whose groundbreaking influence on public policy in the 1980s earned him the title, "The Father of Supply-Side Economics."
Dr. Laffer served on President Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board from 1981-1989, was a key member of the Reagan/Bush Finance Committee in 1984, and advised Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on fiscal policy in the 1980s. In 2019, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump.
Presented by the Scott L. Probasco, Jr., Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise
University Center, Tennessee Room
710 E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Free admission | Registration requested