Drawing I for Beginners: Winter Session

Beginning drawing is a fun first step in art making, and a foundation for every kind of art and medium you dream of working in. In this class, you will learn about drawing materials and tools and how to use them. We will focus on getting a drawing to look “right” by getting all the parts in proportion to each other, and 3-dimensional by using light, middle, and dark values along with edges. We will work from both photographs (and discuss the pros and cons of this) and still life setups. This class is open to total beginners and to those who want to brush up on basic skills. Feel free to bring a sack lunch, snack or drink! We have a microwave and fridge for you to use.