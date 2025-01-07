Drawing I for Beginners

× Expand terry rafferty drawing by terry rafferty

Tuesday evenings

January 7-February 4

5:30-8:30 pm EST@ Townsend Atelier

Instructor: Terry Rafferty

Start off the new year by learning a new skill! Beginning drawing is a fun first step in art making and a foundation for every kind of art and medium in which you want to work. In this class you will learn about drawing materials and tools and how to use them. We will focus on getting a drawing to look “right” by getting the correct proportions and three-dimensionality by using light, middle, and dark values, and controlling edges. We will work from photographs and still life setups, while discussing the pros and cons of each. Open to all levels of beginners and to those who want to brush up on basic skills.