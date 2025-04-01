× Expand Terry Rafferty Drawing II

This class is a great continuation of Drawing I or for those wanting to continue to refine their drawing skills and to learn a wider range of techniques for showing depth and shading. Methods for increasing accuracy in the line drawing and for enlarging or reducing a drawing will be covered. Pencils will be the primary medium, but students will have the opportunity to try charcoal, pen and ink if desired. Students can choose to work from photographs, still life set ups, or both.