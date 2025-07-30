Drawing Mentorship/Critique

× Expand Terry Rafferty Drawing Mentorship

This class is for students who want to continue improving their drawing skills, working on individual projects, from life or photo references. There will be a mix of presentations to the group by the instructor, as well as individual critiques and opportunities to ask questions about your specific work. This class is designed for beginning students with some basic drawing knowledge as well as intermediate students. There are a variety of objects available for setting up a still life, or bring your own; photo references are also welcome.