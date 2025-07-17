× Expand Andi Kur Drawing Plants for Beginners

Discover the beauty of nature and the joy of artistic expression in this beginner-friendly plant drawing workshop. No prior drawing experience is necessary! Learn basic drawing techniques, from sketching simple shapes to adding intricate details, all while capturing the essence of your favorite flora. Our experienced instructor will guide you step-by-step, providing helpful tips and tricks along the way.

What you’ll learn:

Basic drawing techniques and materials

How to observe and capture plant forms and textures

Creating depth and dimension in your drawings

Adding shading and highlights for realism

Building confidence in your artistic abilities

What you’ll need: An open mind- we’ll provide the rest!

About the Facilitator:

Andi Kur is a local artist who, in an unconventional twist, has a background in both science and science education. Andi taught herself botanical illustration while pursuing her bachelor’s of science at UTC, which lead to her illustrating the the Guide to the Vascular Plants of Tennessee (2nd Ed.). Andi has taught several workshops in botanical illustration over the years, not to mention the three years she spent teaching science at the Center for Creative Arts. Andi believes that science and art go hand in hand to inform each other and that anybody can learn to practice and appreciate both.

Please contact Chloé Watts at 423-493-9155 or email: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Chloé Watts: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.