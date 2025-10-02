× Expand Ruby Falls Ruby Falls

Chattanooga's nationally ranked haunted house returns with three new nightmares, each one more blood-curdling and immersive than the last. The haunted house and escape rooms are open for the fall season Thursday through Sunday nights, October 2 through November 2.

Bloodthirsty spirits cause chaos in the decaying Belle Royale Hotel, the undead seek revenge in the dark and damp Dreadwood Forest, and unspeakable evil roams the halls of Dread Hollow High School. Enter if you dare...

Dread Hollow is not recommended for children under the age of 12. Buy timed-entry tickets in advance online; walkup tickets are not available at the door. Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.

This is a Weekly Recurring Event

Runs from Oct 2, 2025 to Nov 2, 2025 and happens every:

Thursdays: 8:00pm - 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Fridays: 8:00pm - 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Saturdays: 7:00pm - 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Sundays: 7:00pm - 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)