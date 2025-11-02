Dread Hollow Black Out Night

× Expand Ruby Falls Ruby Falls

One Night. Total Darkness. Ultimate Fear.

The darkest night of the year! For one night only, Dread Hollow is stripped of all light, leaving you and your group in complete darkness to survive the town’s twisted nightmares—guided by nothing but one fragile glowstick as you face the unknown. How much fear can you handle when the dark comes alive, and every step pulls you deeper into the terror?

Buy timed-entry tickets in advance online; walk-up tickets are not available at the door. Not recommended for children under the age of 12. Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.