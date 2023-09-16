Dread Hollow: Camp Dread

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Get ready to scream! Prepare for the unknown at the award-winning Dread Hollow!

The 2023 fall fright season unleashes three all-new terrifying haunted houses and three horror-themed escape rooms at Chattanooga's only nationally-ranked haunted attraction.

Enter the realm where dark deeds in the shadows and gruesome horrors behind closed doors feed an unquenchable yearning for blood at Dread Hollow. 

Dread Hollow is not recommended for children under the age of 12. Buy timed-entry tickets in advance online; walkup tickets are not available at the door. Haunt admission includes all three haunted houses. Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.

Info

This & That
423-269-6127
